abrdn plc Invests $12.51 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

