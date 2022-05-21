abrdn plc Sells 1,857 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $266.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

