Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of RenaissanceRe worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,464,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.