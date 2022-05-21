Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Mattel worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mattel by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 879,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 766,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mattel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,780,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 646,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 576,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Mattel by 197.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

