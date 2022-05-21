Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,954 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of AGCO worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 191.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.13 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

