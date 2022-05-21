Rhumbline Advisers Sells 352 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

