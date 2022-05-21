Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,790 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.99. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.