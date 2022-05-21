Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.