Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
