JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 130,776 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $130,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,329 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 221,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 48,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

