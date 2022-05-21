BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $127,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 103.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.