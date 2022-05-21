BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $127,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 103.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BKU opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.
Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.
In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
