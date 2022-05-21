JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 730,529 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.73% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $137,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,899,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $45.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.