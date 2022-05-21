Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Arch Capital Group worth $134,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

