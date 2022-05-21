Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 50,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,072,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.