Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of United Airlines worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.55 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

