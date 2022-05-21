Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

