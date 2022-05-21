Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at $970,492,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

