Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 50,200 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.