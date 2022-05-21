Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,469 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

