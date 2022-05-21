Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $148,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 375,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,486,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD opened at $101.71 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.