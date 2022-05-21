Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

