Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $68.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

