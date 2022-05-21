JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $144,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,081,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,690,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

