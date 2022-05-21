Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

