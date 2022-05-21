V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

V.F. stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

