TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,778 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

