Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of VET opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

