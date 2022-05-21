Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $225,000 Investment in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

