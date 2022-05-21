Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,817 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

