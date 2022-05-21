Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 762 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $126,072,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,273,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,231,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.46 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

