Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.88 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

