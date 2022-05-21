Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $142,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,031 shares of company stock worth $24,846,994. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

