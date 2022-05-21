Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,281 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

