Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Scholar Rock worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $5.29 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

