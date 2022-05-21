Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 18,211 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

