Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $6.00

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

Volta stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

