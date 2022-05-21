Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.47.

VOR opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.