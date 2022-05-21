Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Viad has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

