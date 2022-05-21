UBS Group Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $18.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:WBX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.