UBS Group Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $18.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wallbox alerts:

NYSE:WBX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.