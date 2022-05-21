Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 227,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

