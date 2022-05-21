DA Davidson Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Neutral

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

WGO opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

