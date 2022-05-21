Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

