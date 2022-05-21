Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $85.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

