Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,408 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

