iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

