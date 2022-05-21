Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 55.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

