Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 41,289 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.