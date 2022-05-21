Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

