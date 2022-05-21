Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. UBS Group upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

