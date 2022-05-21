Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $154.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $147.19 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

