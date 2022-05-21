Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 79,931 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,931 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $69,661,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,728,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

